Iowa Auditor Sand seeking 2nd term, won't run for governor

Iowa state auditor Rob Sand enters the Iowa House chambers to listen to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deliver her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo)

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, announced he would run for re-election in 2022 and not for governor as some supporters had been urging.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 9:12 PM

Sand said in a video posted to his Twitter account Tuesday that he would not challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is expected to run for re-election to a second full term.

The decision leaves Democrats without a candidate who has been elected to statewide office in the race for governor.

State Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo and Des Moines businesswoman and political organizer Deidre DeJear are among those running for the party’s nomination in the June primary.

