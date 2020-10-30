Iowa Auditor: More than $20,000 misspent at North Iowa child welfare agencies

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State Auditor’s Office has issued a report on thousands of dollars in misspending at two North Iowa child welfare agencies.

Auditor Rob Sand says their investigation found $26,342.81 in improper payment related to Jenna Haglund, the former Decategorization Coordinator for Families Making Connections and Partners 4 Children. The report says Haglund received $23,111.83 for time spent working for another employer, $875.16 in improper mileage reimbursements, and $2,355.82 in credit card charges for groceries and gift cards.

The Auditor’s Office says Haglund was hired in September 2017 and submitted her resignation on February 3, 2019, with the intent to leave on February 22. The Floyd County Auditor’s Office says it then received a call from the Charles City Hy-Vee about over $1,000 in charges on the county’s Hy-Vee credit card where no payment had been made since July 2018. That led to Haglund’s last day of employment being February 15 and the Floyd County Auditor contacting the State Auditor’s Office.

Copies of the report on Haglund have been filed with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Floyd County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. The report can be read by clicking here.

Online court records show no criminal charges have been filed against Haglund in Floyd County.