Iowa Attorney General's office warning of census fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa - Every 10 years, the United States conducts a census, counting every resident.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore encourages residents to participate.

"It does directly impact their own communities in ways of funding that come from the federal and state government, for a variety of programs, grant programs in particular, as well as elected officials."

New this year for Iowans, there will be a few options to submit your information: by phone, email, or online.

"This is the first census that they're really pushing the website integration, where the public can is able to go to a designated website and enter their information securely.

"Our office will then use our data in a various number of ways from redistricting congressional and legislative districts, to supervisor districts."

In addition, census takers will also be visiting neighborhoods across the country. However, the Iowa Attorney General's office is advising residents to be on the lookout for signs of possible fraud, like unsolicited emails, requesting money, asking for your citizenship status, asking for your Social Security number or important banking information, or threaten you with being arrested or jail time for not participating.

If someone visits your home to get census info, ask to see a valid ID that shows a photo of that person, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

If you suspect any fraud, you're encouraged to report it to law enforcement, and the U.S. Census Bureau.