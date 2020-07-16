Iowa Attorney General suing Omaha-based business over deceptive claims

KIMT NEWS 3 - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is suing an Omaha-based business for allegedly targeting older Iowans.

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha made deceptive and misleading claims.

They were made in advertisements and more than 90 live events held throughout Iowa from April 2018 to September 2019.

The claims included reversing aging, as well as treating, curing, or preventing a variety of medical conditions.

Miller said if something is too goo to be true, it probably is.

"People should be suspicious of serious claims made outside of the regular medical profession," Miller advised. "I think that's a dangerous signal."

Initial reports show that Iowans spent nearly $800,000, an average of $9,000 per person. Officials think those numbers will grow as they continue to develop evidence in the case.

"Prevention and consumer education and keeping people from being abused in the first place is the best situation," Miller said. "Once fraud has taken place, it's difficult to get the money back."

If you think you're a victim of these claims, you should contact the Iowa Attorney General Office. You can find contact information here.