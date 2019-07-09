Clear

Iowa Attorney General issues memo clearing up legal confusion on hemp

The memo focuses on hemp farming and the legality of products like CBD oil.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Much of the confusion began when the 2018 Farm Bill was passed on the federal level, which said farmers could start growing industrial hemp.  Iowa also has their own hemp bill, which was passed earlier this year.  Now state authorities are trying to reconcile the two pieces of legislation.

Earlier today, the Iowa Attorney General decided to address the matter, to clear up questions about what hemp products are legal and what are not.

Farmers who want to start growing hemp will have to wait until the year 2020 at the earliest before they start planting.  Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said, "The state has to submit an Iowa hemp plan to the US Department of Agriculture, I believe, to get approved before any of that can begin to happen and so right now, until some of those federal things fall into place, it would be illegal for anybody to possess those things right now in Iowa."

Some states have given the okay to hemp-derived products, including CBD oil and medications.  In Iowa, cannabis-based medications have to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.  Users will have to apply for and receive a medical marijuana card.  According to the Attorney General's statement, CBD oil remains illegal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
The heat is coming soon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A brotherhood like no other

Image

Chris' 10 pm weather forecast

Image

9-year-old makes blankets for mayo clinic patients

Image

Rochester voted 2nd best place to live in MN

Image

Cannabis conundrum in Iowa

Image

Soggy season limits fresh produce

Image

Racing to save the track

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 7/9

Image

A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

Image

Final IGHSAU softball poll released

Community Events