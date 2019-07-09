Iowa Attorney General issues memo clearing up legal confusion on hemp

MASON CITY, Iowa - Much of the confusion began when the 2018 Farm Bill was passed on the federal level, which said farmers could start growing industrial hemp. Iowa also has their own hemp bill, which was passed earlier this year. Now state authorities are trying to reconcile the two pieces of legislation.

Earlier today, the Iowa Attorney General decided to address the matter, to clear up questions about what hemp products are legal and what are not.

Farmers who want to start growing hemp will have to wait until the year 2020 at the earliest before they start planting. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said, "The state has to submit an Iowa hemp plan to the US Department of Agriculture, I believe, to get approved before any of that can begin to happen and so right now, until some of those federal things fall into place, it would be illegal for anybody to possess those things right now in Iowa."

Some states have given the okay to hemp-derived products, including CBD oil and medications. In Iowa, cannabis-based medications have to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Users will have to apply for and receive a medical marijuana card. According to the Attorney General's statement, CBD oil remains illegal.