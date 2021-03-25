Iowa Ag Secretary shares agriculture outlook for 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa - As we are in the middle of Ag Week, and as we approach the start of planting season, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is talking about what's ahead for our farmers.

Topic number one is the same thing that has impacted growers since the dawn of time - weather. The last year saw severe drought through much of the state, especially in the northwest and west central portions of Iowa, as well as the derecho that damaged thousands of acres of the state's corn and soybean crops. In addition, the nation's food chain was disrupted due to restaurants closing and increased demand at grocery stores. Naig says that improving markets are a big focus for farmers and the agriculture industry as a whole.

"Markets domestically - how are we doing reopening our economy and our society, how are we doing on enforcing those trade agreements that came into place last year and the year before, and what are we doing on playing offense on trade, go make new trade deals? Iowa is second in the nation in terms of our food and agriculture products that we export. When trade is good, it's good for Iowa's economy."

The ethanol industry was greatly affected by the pandemic, with refineries halting or slowing production for a time.

"As folks are traveling again, I believe that demand will come back to what we could consider to be normal. We also care deeply about biodiesel, and there's been a lot of diesel that's been consumed, moving things around the country, and delivering products. There's also an upside to biodiesel as well."

Another finding out during the pandemic Naig points to is the consumer's desire to connect with local farmers and producers and purchase products directly. Also, he maintains that soil health and water quality are important issues for farmers going into the 2021 growing season.