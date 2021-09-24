Iowa AG's Office: Winnebago County officer-involved fatal shooting was justified

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - The Iowa Attorney General's Office announced that an officer-involved shooting in Winnebago County that killed a 48-year-old man was "entirely legally justified."

The AG's office said Friday that the actions of deputy Joshua Douglas were justified and said he "repeatedly attempted to convince (James) Anderson to deescalate the situation by stating that he does not want to shoot him, and Anderson can get assistance for his condition. Throughout the encounter, Douglas requests that Anderson drop the gun and surrender."

You can read a portion of the report below:

On September 11, 2021, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Winnebago County dispatch received a call from 48-year-old James Michael Anderson. Anderson reported that an unidentified person had committed an assault on him and requested law enforcement respond to his location. Anderson was not previously known to law enforcement. Deputy Douglas responded to the call arriving in Thompson at approximately 7:15 p.m. Deputy Douglas contacted Anderson who was alone at the Leisure Manor Apartments located at 164 Van Buren Street North in Thompson. When Douglas arrived, he encountered Anderson near the doorway of his residence. Anderson was dressed in dark pants, a shortsleeved shirt, and cap. The right side of Anderson’s body was not immediately visible as Douglas approached him. As Douglas began to speak with Anderson, Anderson pointed a gun in Douglas’s face. Douglas immediately deflected the gun and obtained a short distance between himself and Anderson. Anderson fell to the ground and Douglas observed a pistol taped to Anderson’s right hand. Douglas drew his firearm and took action to put distance between himself and Anderson. Shortly after this encounter, Douglas turned on his body worn camera and the remainder of the interaction is captured on video.

