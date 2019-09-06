Clear

Iowa AG joins Facebook antitrust investigation

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Joining eight other states in effort.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's attorney general says his office is joining a multistate investigation to determine whether Facebook has violated any antitrust laws.

Attorney General Tom Miller says Facebook's dominance over communications and information is concerning and warrants the investigation he's leading along with 8 other attorneys general.

Miller says the goal is to determine whether Facebook's actions "may have endangered user data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or stifled competition." He says the inquiry is in the early stages and has reached no conclusions.

Facebook said in a statement Friday it plans to "work constructively" with the state attorneys general and welcomes a conversation with policymakers about competition.

The other states involved in the inquiry are Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at how Mason City can grow

Image

Kindness Rocks

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An active pattern returns this weekend

Image

Recovering after Dorian

Image

Real Men Wear Pink

Image

Charley Western Bridge replacement update

Image

Field of Flags

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/5

Image

Giving your best Volunteer of the Month

Community Events