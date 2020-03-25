DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Attorney General's Office says those who operated an alleged national puppy-laundering ring masquerading as pet rescues have agreed to dissolve and pay the state $60,000 as part of a settlement.
Attorney General Tom Miller last year sued two nonprofit rescue groups -- Hobo K9 Rescue of Britt and Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. of Ottumwa -- and others.
The lawsuit accused them of working together to illegally transfer thousands of designer puppies through the sham rescue groups to out-of-state pet stores from September 2016 to September 2019.
The defendants denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment.
Related Content
- Iowa AG: Groups involved in puppy-laundering ring to disband
- Lawsuit accuses Britt agency of being a "puppy-laundering" ring
- Puppy-laundering ring: 'Warning bells should go off' if something doesn't seem right when buying a dog
- Floyd Fire Department not disbanding
- Mason City car dealer sentenced for laundering
- Floyd Volunteer Fire Dept. set to disband July 1st
- Continuing the cause after Racial Equity Advisory Team disbands
- Iowa Ag Secretary discusses tariffs
- Iowa Ag Sec. discusses NAFTA
- Mason City car dealer pleads guilty to money laundering