Iowa AG: Groups involved in puppy-laundering ring to disband

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Attorney General's Office says those who operated an alleged national puppy-laundering ring masquerading as pet rescues have agreed to dissolve and pay the state $60,000 as part of a settlement.

Attorney General Tom Miller last year sued two nonprofit rescue groups -- Hobo K9 Rescue of Britt and Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. of Ottumwa -- and others.

The lawsuit accused them of working together to illegally transfer thousands of designer puppies through the sham rescue groups to out-of-state pet stores from September 2016 to September 2019.

The defendants denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment.