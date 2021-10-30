Clear

Iowa, 17 other states sue Biden administration over vaccine mandates

'I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but no one should be forced to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs.' - Kim Reynolds

Posted: Oct 30, 2021 8:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri. Another group of states including Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia filed a lawsuit in federal district court in Georgia.

Texas also sued individually on Friday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement on the legal action:

"I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes."

“I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but no one should be forced to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. As long as I am governor, the State of Iowa will always stand alongside Iowans and to be sure their freedoms are protected.”

The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 8, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

“If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. “The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that’s why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”

New Hampshire’s Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that COVID vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged but that the benefits “do not justify violating the law.”

Florida sued on Thursday, bringing to 19 the number of states challenging the Biden administration mandate in four federal courts.

Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.

Texas filed a similar lawsuit Friday in a federal district court in a federal court in Galveston, Texas, seeking to block enforcement of the mandate.

“The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, in a statement. “The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.”

A number of states have also said they will challenge Biden's plan to have the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issue a rule that would mandate vaccines for all private businesses with 100 or more employees.

“We will not allow the Biden administration to circumvent the law or force hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihood or this vaccine,” Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia said in a statement.

The Democratic Party of Georgia called the lawsuit a “dangerous political stunt.”

Florida filed a separate lawsuit against the federal mandate on Thursday. All the suits argue that the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law. The suits also argue that the rule violates the 10th Amendment reserving power to the states, illegally uses federal spending to coerce the states, and that 60 days of public comment wasn't properly allowed.

The Georgia-led suit, for example, argues that such a rule could only stand if Congress passed it in a law.

“Biden has again demonstrated open disdain for the rule of law in seizing power Congress never gave him,” Republican Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

The states argue that large number of federal contract workers will quit, meaning states will have to choose between breaching the contracts because of a reduced labor force that can't do all the work, or breaching the contracts by retaining unvaccinated employees in violation of federal rules.

All but two of the states that have sued trail the national average in vaccination rate. Only New Hampshire and Florida exceed the nationwide rate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 787550

Reported Deaths: 8793
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1563271941
Ramsey64420993
Dakota58163534
Anoka55176527
Washington34287333
Stearns29213259
St. Louis24398367
Scott22057162
Wright21913174
Olmsted18669120
Sherburne15866116
Carver1396458
Clay1050799
Rice10120132
Blue Earth987259
Crow Wing9821112
Kandiyohi863598
Chisago854464
Otter Tail8362108
Benton7706114
Beltrami680883
Mower661242
Douglas651691
Goodhue639387
Itasca636687
Winona623255
McLeod613073
Steele598226
Isanti591674
Morrison580571
Becker550765
Polk528681
Freeborn497342
Nobles486952
Lyon466656
Carlton457967
Nicollet444655
Pine437433
Cass436447
Mille Lacs431067
Brown420249
Todd418037
Le Sueur394432
Meeker369754
Martin335939
Waseca334131
Wabasha31278
Hubbard301346
Dodge280510
Roseau272928
Fillmore256114
Wadena248429
Redwood246944
Renville236151
Houston236017
Faribault225730
Pennington221127
Sibley218012
Cottonwood201929
Kanabec196730
Chippewa195540
Aitkin189344
Watonwan174514
Pope16689
Yellow Medicine162721
Rock159719
Jackson149715
Koochiching141419
Swift139919
Clearwater139718
Murray139511
Marshall136620
Pipestone134927
Stevens130511
Lake112522
Wilkin106414
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen93012
Norman9159
Grant8339
Big Stone8135
Lincoln8005
Kittson62422
Red Lake6019
Traverse5375
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4884
Cook2480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 49°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 47°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

George says farewell

Image

City of Rochester recognizes co-designers of COVID response project

Image

Tommy's Express Car Wash hosts "Tunnel of Terror"

Image

Celebrating co-designer's of project for Global Mayor's Challenge

Image

Tommy's Express 'Tunnel of Terror'

Image

10-29-21 Five

${item.thumbnail.title}

Changes announced to Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Image

Austin Police Department seeing homicides increase

Image

Austin church collects military care packages

Image

Changes announced to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Community Events