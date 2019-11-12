Iowa Lieutenant Governor visits Plantpeddler

CRESCO, Iowa- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg makes a point to visit all 99 counties every year. He stopped in Howard County to visit a facility in Cresco for the first time.

The Plantpeddler is home to thousands of poinsettias this time of year. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said he was amazed by what he saw. "I was blown away and I learned so much in my time here about the industry and about the type of investment that's been made here," explained Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg. "How sophisticated the research is and the development that's gone into the operation of this plant and into the products they create," Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said.

Plantpeddler has 100 employees, but an expansion is in the works. Co-owner, Mike Gooder said, "we're having some very strong growth. This is our 40th year and probably one of our fastest growing years in all 40, so we're having quite a bit of success which is good, but it also means we have to stay ahead of the curve on capacity."

When Plantpeddler opened in 1980, they were a mere 12,000 square foot facility. Now, the operation has grown to half a million square feet. The new expansion will soon employ 25 new workers at Plantpeddler. Gooder said the project will house the greenhouse's ready for retail products and impact the young plant growth. It's expected to be finished within the next 6 weeks.