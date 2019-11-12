Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa Lieutenant Governor visits Plantpeddler

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visited Plantpeddler in Cresco for the first time.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

CRESCO, Iowa- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg makes a point to visit all 99 counties every year. He stopped in Howard County to visit a facility in Cresco for the first time. 

The Plantpeddler is home to thousands of poinsettias this time of year. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said he was amazed by what he saw. "I was blown away and I learned so much in my time here about the industry and about the type of investment that's been made here," explained Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg. "How sophisticated the research is and the development that's gone into the operation of this plant and into the products they create," Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said. 

Plantpeddler has 100 employees, but an expansion is in the works. Co-owner, Mike Gooder said, "we're having some very strong growth. This is our 40th year and probably one of our fastest growing years in all 40, so we're having quite a bit of success which is good, but it also means we have to stay ahead of the curve on capacity." 

When Plantpeddler opened in 1980, they were a mere 12,000 square foot facility. Now, the operation has grown to half a million square feet. The new expansion will soon employ 25 new workers at Plantpeddler. Gooder said the project will house the greenhouse's ready for retail products and impact the young plant growth. It's expected to be finished within the next 6 weeks. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brandon Helgeson named executive director of Rochesterfest

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Warming Center opening in December

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/12

Image

Country Thunder Lineup

Image

Iowa's Lt. Gov.in Cresco

Image

Working in the Cold

Image

DMCC Board's final meeting of the year

Image

Spreading Cheer with Bandanas

Image

Impeachment Inquiry Preview

Community Events