Investors and Innovators collaborating on growing Rochester

City leaders want to help entrepreneurs thrive

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We say this a dozen times each week, the Med-City is booming.
The Destination Medical Center Board and city leaders want to make the city a place where entrepreneurship thrives.

Today DMC and Mayo Clinic held the third annual "Investor & Innovator Forum.”

The room was filled with businesses young and old all eager to grow.

We spoke to Stephanie Vetter. She’s an entrepreneur representing Chill RX. She’s looking to bring cryotherapy to Rochester.

That’s a form of therapy where freezing temperatures are used treat a variety of issues.

“Reduce inflammation relating to injuries so joint injuries and deep tissue injuries,” she said.

She hopes to tap into the growing market. Organizer Christopher Melsha says investors see a bright future for our area.
“Rochester and Southeast Minnesota generally has great energy and great potential so we're excited about being apart of that,” he said.

The annual meet up looks to connect the next great company with investors and also get advice from already thriving companies.

