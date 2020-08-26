Investigators say Blake admitted to having a knife in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wisconsin. – Authorities say Jacob Blake resisted arrest and admitted to having a knife when he was shot seven times on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting in Kenosha that sparked violent riots and multiple arson fires in the community.

Investigators say Kenosha police officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of 40th Street by a woman who reported her boyfriend was present and was not allowed on the premises. Officers say as they tried to arrest Black, 29, they shot him with a taser but that did not stop him.

Police say Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. That’s when Officer Rusten Sheskey, who had a hold of Blake’s shirt, fired his gun seven times into Blake’s back. Investigators say no other officer fired their weapon and the Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras.

Investigators say after the shooting, Blake admitted to having a knife and agents found one on the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search did not find any other weapons. Blake was transported by helicopter to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.

Officials say Officer Sheskey has been with the Kenosha Police Department for seven years.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is being assisted with this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the investigation and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.