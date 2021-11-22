Clear

SUV driver ID'd in Wisconsin parade crash; was he fleeing a crime?

A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into a crowd of holiday parade marchers in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 7:29 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By SCOTT BAUER, MIKE BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.

Police haven't yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks, with an birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $500 cash bond was posted Nov. 19.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing from a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant on Sunday, as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed.

One person was taken into custody after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators were questioning the person about an earlier crime, which the official described to AP as an argument involving a knife. The official, who cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages, was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson gave no immediate details about the person in custody or any possible motive.

Thompson said that he did not know if the driver was hit by the officer’s bullets but that no bystanders were wounded.

On its social media account, the city of Waukesha put the number of dead at at least five.

The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers' cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of what apparently were several gunshots.

Another video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, just a few feet from her, before it hurtles into parade participants a few hundred feet ahead. One video, of dancers with pompoms, ends with a group of people tending to a girl on the ground.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that some of its members were among the dead. The organization describes itself as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades.”

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the post said.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed ... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue ... held us together.”

A Roman Catholic priest, parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said.

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 people in the parade, including children as young as 2 being pulled in wagons and participants up to 18 years old.

Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.” A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.

Then he walked forward to see the damage.

“There were small children laying all over the road. There were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of participants included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 871203

Reported Deaths: 9279
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1708742000
Ramsey705281029
Dakota64054561
Anoka60691557
Washington38160348
Stearns31982270
St. Louis27673384
Wright24642197
Scott24533175
Olmsted21013126
Sherburne17869120
Carver1576865
Clay11602101
Blue Earth1094365
Rice10943137
Crow Wing10727121
Chisago951170
Kandiyohi9482104
Otter Tail9403119
Benton8560122
Beltrami782492
Goodhue753593
Douglas743099
Itasca731593
Mower711046
Winona687856
McLeod679482
Isanti660181
Steele652430
Morrison648977
Becker605670
Polk577584
Freeborn538843
Nobles517954
Carlton510572
Lyon508361
Mille Lacs497769
Nicollet494857
Pine488040
Cass481150
Todd472340
Brown454957
Le Sueur434033
Meeker413157
Martin370543
Waseca357532
Wabasha35609
Hubbard339248
Dodge335611
Roseau303531
Wadena292337
Fillmore289715
Redwood271545
Houston259917
Renville259551
Faribault246731
Sibley239517
Pennington239429
Kanabec232634
Cottonwood218832
Chippewa211641
Aitkin210747
Pope196210
Watonwan191620
Yellow Medicine180421
Rock172428
Swift163521
Stevens160311
Koochiching159722
Jackson157516
Clearwater151220
Murray149011
Marshall148321
Pipestone146529
Lake125924
Lac qui Parle116725
Wilkin116715
Mahnomen103513
Norman10159
Grant9409
Big Stone9185
Lincoln8575
Kittson69222
Red Lake68910
Traverse5936
Unassigned546124
Lake of the Woods5195
Cook2920

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 511269

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Unassigned51690
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Rochester
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Tracking another cold front to end the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 11/22

Image

The Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls face off this week

Image

Rochester Grizzlies have just one loss on the season

Image

Police explorer open house

Image

Workshop market

Image

Christmas tree shortage

Image

North Broadway businesses react to reopening

Image

Sunday Forecast 11/21/2021

Image

Christmas tree shortage hits southern Minnesota

Image

Businesses on Broadway Avenue are looking forward to road reopening

Community Events