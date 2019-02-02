Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Investigator: Chickasaw Co. mother questioned her care of baby

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are accused of murder in connection with the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are accused of murder in connection with the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

An autopsy showed the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 10:45 AM

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A state investigator has testified that a mother on trial for murder after her infant was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper questioned her maternal care during an interview.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Chris Callaway testified Friday that 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris told him she had changed 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, given him a bottle and put him in a baby swing the day before he was found dead Aug. 30, 2017.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier says Callaway also testified that Harris told him, "I should have checked on him more."

An autopsy showed the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks. First responders found him lifeless in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

Callaway's testimony came in the third day of Harris' first-degree murder trial. The infant's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Image

LP unveils state championship banner

Image

Winter Dance Party goes on

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 1

Image

Bomb Threat Investigations

Image

Tracking a Surge of Warmth and Moisture for the Weekend

Image

E-Learning on Snow and Cold Days

Image

Sen. Brown visits North Iowa

Image

North Iowa hospital announces a name change

Community Events