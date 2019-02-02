Investigator: Chickasaw Co. mother questioned her care of baby

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A state investigator has testified that a mother on trial for murder after her infant was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper questioned her maternal care during an interview.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Chris Callaway testified Friday that 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris told him she had changed 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, given him a bottle and put him in a baby swing the day before he was found dead Aug. 30, 2017.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier says Callaway also testified that Harris told him, "I should have checked on him more."

An autopsy showed the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks. First responders found him lifeless in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

Callaway's testimony came in the third day of Harris' first-degree murder trial. The infant's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.