Investigation underway into reported police dog attack in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Charles City Police Department has confirmed it's investigating a report of its police dog attacking someone at the home where the dog lives.
The department issued a news release Monday saying the incident happened on June 25 involving the dog named "Jordy" and a person at the house. The dog was not on duty at the time.
It's common practice for a K-9 to live in the home of its officer handler.
Police have not given details of the attack, other than to say the person attacked was treated for minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate and say there is no risk to the public.
