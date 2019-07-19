Investigation underway into death of Austin man

OWATONNA, Minn. – An Austin man was found dead Wednesday in a convenience store parking lot.

The Owatonna Police Department says it was called to the Kwik Trip in the 2200 block of 46th Street NW in Clinton Falls around 6:49 am for a reported overdose. Officers say they found Jess Frohwein, 24, dead in the front seat of a motor vehicle.

Owatonna police say they are being helped by the Steele County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester to determine the cause of Frohwein’s death.

The Owatonna Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and the South Central Drug Investigation Unit assisted at the scene.

This death remains under investigation.