Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Investigation underway into death of Austin man

Found in convenience store parking lot.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OWATONNA, Minn. – An Austin man was found dead Wednesday in a convenience store parking lot.

The Owatonna Police Department says it was called to the Kwik Trip in the 2200 block of 46th Street NW in Clinton Falls around 6:49 am for a reported overdose. Officers say they found Jess Frohwein, 24, dead in the front seat of a motor vehicle.

Owatonna police say they are being helped by the Steele County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester to determine the cause of Frohwein’s death.

The Owatonna Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and the South Central Drug Investigation Unit assisted at the scene.

This death remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 109°
Albert Lea
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Austin
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Charles City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 114°
Rochester
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 106°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Image

Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Community Events