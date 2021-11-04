Investigation underway into allegation Zumbrota-Mazeppa school employee hit a student

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Officials are investigating reports a Zumbrota-Mazeppa student was struck by a school district employee.

Superintendent Michael Harvey says the accused employee has been placed on administrative leave and local law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Education helping with the investigation, which began Monday.

Harvey says the results of that investigation will be discussed at an upcoming school board meeting.

A video was posted online of the alleged incident but Harvey says that video was not the source of the investigation.