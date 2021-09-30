Investigation underway into Waterloo's Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center

WATERLOO, Iowa – An investigation is underway in the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center.

Authorities are now confirmed a search warrant was executed at the Waterloo social service agency on July 13 after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) received information about alleged misuse of funds by Center Director Jesse Henderson. The DCI says it has identified additional information corroborating the allegations of misuse of funds.

Officials say the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center and its program partners provide many valuable services to the Waterloo Community and this investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds is to ensure the money given to the center is utilized for proper expenditures.