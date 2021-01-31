No arrests made in St. Paul triple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say a woman who told police she was fine after a relative asked for a welfare check was shot to death an hour later along with a teen girl and young boy.

The shootings happened Saturday in a multi unit building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says an hour after the woman assured police she was OK, first responders found her and the girl dead from gunshot wounds. The boy died at a hospital a few hours later.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are reviewing evidence and seeking witnesses.