ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a man suspected of robbing a 60-year-old woman Wednesday night.

Police said it happened at 10:15 p.m. at 510 3rd Ave. SE when the woman parked in a parking lot and a man, described as a Black male in his mid-20s, grabbed the woman, shook her and stole her purse.

The man is described as 5-foot-10, skinny, bushy hair with all black clothing.