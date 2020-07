OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Deputies are using a license plate number in hopes of tracking down a person who fled from authorities at speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The sheriff’s office said it happened Tuesday night near the 4200 block of White Ridge Rd. NW in Oronoco Township.

A vehicle passed a deputy and the deputy noticed their tail lights were not working.

When the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, it fled at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and the pursuit was terminated.