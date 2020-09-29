Investigation underway after shots fired at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting at a Rochester apartment complex is under investigation and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

It happened Sunday at 3:28 p.m. at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex. Multiple people reported hearing several gunshots as a subject was seen pointing a handgun at another person and firing in the parking lot.

Several bullet holes were found in the exterior of building D15, and everyone involved had fled by the time police arrived.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Investigator Weber at 507-328-6922, cweber@rochestermn.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.