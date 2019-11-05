Clear
Investigation underway after multiple reports of shots fired in Albert Lea neighborhood

After a report of multiple shots fired Sunday night, shell casings were found the next morning and an investigation is underway.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:15 AM

Albert Lea police said it received multiple calls of several shots fired Sunday at 10:42 p.m. in the area of Frank Hall Dr. and 8th St. SE.

At the time, officers were unable to verify where the shots came from.

A resident in the area called police at 8:37 a.m. Monday and said several shell casings were located and there was damage to the neighbor’s shed. The damaged she was in the 1400 block of Frank Hall Ave.

“The majority of the damage was determined to have been caused by means other than a bullet. On one section of the particulate wood siding, damage was located that may be consistent with a bullet but an actual cause remains undetermined,” police said.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and ask anyone with information to call 507-377-5200.

