Investigation underway after multiple deceased individuals located at Kossuth Co. residence

BANCROFT, Iowa - An investigation is underway after multiple deceased individuals were located at a residence in a Kossuth County town.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:13 a.m. Friday reporting two deceased individuals found at 524 S. Morehouse St.
Officers with the Bancroft Police Department were dispatched to the residence and located a third deceased individual.
“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” the Iowa DPS said.
The incident is under investigation by the Bancroft Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Additional information will be released pending the notification of families and the completion of the autopsies by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
