Mason City police: Prank phone call reporting a shooting prompts large police response

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities are investigating an incident that began with a potential prank phone call in Mason City that involved a large police presence.
The scene in the 1400 block of N. Madison Ave. was cleared just after 7 p.m.
The area was blocked off earlier by Mason City police and the Iowa State Patrol after a report of a shooting just after 6 p.m.
Authorities told KIMT it appears to be a swatting (prank) call and there is no danger to the public.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
