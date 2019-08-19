Investigation underway after fire underneath Rochester bridge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fire underneath a bridge Sunday night in Rochester is under investigation.
The Rochester Fire Department said at 7:54 p.m., it responded to 11th Ave. and 7th St. NW and found a large plume of black smoke.
Fire crews used large electric fans to remove the smoke that had accumulated under the bridge.
Home goods that underneath the bridge were destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
