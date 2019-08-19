Clear

Investigation underway after fire underneath Rochester bridge

Fire crews used large electric fans to remove the smoke that had accumulated under the bridge.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fire underneath a bridge Sunday night in Rochester is under investigation.

The Rochester Fire Department said at 7:54 p.m., it responded to 11th Ave. and 7th St. NW and found a large plume of black smoke.

Home goods that underneath the bridge were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

