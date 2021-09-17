Investigation underway after Rochester man assaulted after grabbing items from his vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who went to his car to grab some items Thursday night was assaulted by a pair of white males and was hospitalized.

Police said the assault occurred in the 800 block of 4th St. SE., and a 37-year-old man was taken to Olmsted Medical Center by a neighbor.

The man turned around after grabbing something from his car and was assaulted by two white males who punched and kicked him numerous times, police said

The two men left walking eastbound on 4th St. SE. but were not located.

The man, who said he didn’t know the men, suffered injuries to his face and stomach.