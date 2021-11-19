Investigation started into police-involved shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking into a fatal police-involved shooting in Waterloo.

Around 3:34 am on Tuesday, Waterloo Police Officer Ken Schaaf shot and killed Brent Boggess, 42 of Waterloo, in the 200 block of Madison Street. The DCI says the shooting happened after Boggess’ vehicle smashed into an occupied Waterloo police car after a chase.

Schaaf has been employed by the Waterloo Police Department since 2009.

The DCI says the results of its investigation will be sent to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.