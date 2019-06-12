Investigation leads to search in Mason City neighborhood

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement conducted a search in a Mason City neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The police department says a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of 1st Street NE as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and Special Operations Group assisted with the search.
