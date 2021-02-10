Investigation into Worth County bomb threat ends

MANLY, Iowa – The investigation into a bomb threat against Central Springs School District is closed.

Authorities say someone on the live chat line of the district’s YouTube channel made a bomb threat the evening of January 28, leading to the cancelation of classes on January 29.

Central Springs Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and the Manly Police Department issued a statement Wednesday that the investigation into the incident has concluded and no additional statements will be made.

Threats such as these are serious, and we will not tolerate threats of any nature,” says Lehmann. “I urge you to talk to your children and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society. Ask them to notify you or school personnel should they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior.”