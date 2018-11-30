Investigation continues into Mason City shooting involving railroad police officer

MASON CITY, Iowa - A shooting left one male injured Thursday on 9th St. NW near All Aboard Storage.

Mason City police said at around 4:30 p.m., officer responded to an incident that involved a railroad police officer.

Upon arrival, one male was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

A railroad police officer was also present, and that person was evaluated for minor injuries, Mason City police said.

The Iowa DCI was notified to assist and is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Mason City police were assisted by Union Pacific Railroad staff at the Mason City yard, the Mason City Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol. We will have more information as it becomes available.