Investigation continues into child found dead in Cascade Lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police continue to investigate the death of a child whose was found in Cascade Lake.

Rochester police, firefighters, and emergency crews were called to Cascade Lake Park around 6:51 pm on June 27 for missing child last seen in the lake. The child was located and brought to shore where CPR was immediately performed. The child was then taken to St. Marys Hospital but could not be revived.

The Rochester Police Department says this remains an active investigation and is receiving the time and attention it deserves. The City of Rochester says it extends its “thoughts and is extending its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the child who passed.”

Police and firefighters also say they wish to thank the almost 25 community members who joined in forming a line to sweep the water. The child was found 12 minutes after the dispatch occurred and that’s largely credited to the assistance that community members provided to rescue efforts.