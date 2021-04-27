Investigation complete into fatal Mason City motorcycle accident

MASON CITY, Iowa - The investigation is complete into a fatal motorcycle accident in Mason City on March 29.
Mason City police said James Birke, of Mason City, ended up dying from his injuries in the crash.
He was riding a motorcycle northbound on N. Rhode Island approaching 11th St. when he failed to yield at the intersection. He was struck by a vehicle driven by Taylor Bublitz, of Mason City.
Police said Tuesday that the intersection has no traffic control devices or signs, making it uncontrolled. No charges will be filed.
