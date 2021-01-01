Investigation underway into remains found in burnt vehicle in SE Minnesota

KENYON, Minn. - Goodhue County authorities say they're investigating a discovery of human remains found inside a burnt vehicle on New Year's Eve.

The Sheriff's Department says a 911 call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night as a structure fire at a home in Holden Township along Highway 56.

When crews arrived, they were able to locate everyone who lives at the house, but did find remains inside a burnt car parked outside the home.

The Kenyon Fire Department, Wanamingo Fire Department, Kenyon Police Department, and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy and work to identify the remains.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office have yet to determine the cause of the fire.