Investigating crashes from the sky in north Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to investigating a car crash, particularly one that involves fatalities, time is critical for troopers with the Iowa State Patrol.

Not only are investigators trying to piece together exactly what happened at the moment of impact, as well as getting pictures from different angles, but other factors like traffic might be redirected during investigation and clean-up.

Employing a piece of equipment known as a "Total Station" is key in such investigations, and while they have been effective and accurate, using them can also be time consuming.

"The only disadvantage of us to using that, it can take several hours to investigate a crash scene," Sgt. Alex Dinkla said.

Now, Iowa State Patrol has something that can aid in the investigation; the Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) aims to speed up investigation time, save valuable resources and reopen roadways quicker.

"Our hope is to be able to map a crash scene in 20-30 minutes."

In addition, the drone can also help with troopers stay safe while on scene; data shows that every minute a road is closed increases the likelihood of a secondary crash by 3%. Dinkla points to a recent car pile-up on a major highway in Des Moines where the sUAS was deployed.

"He was able to fly the scene in about 35 minutes about a quarter mile on the Interstate to fully document that. That's both getting each measurements and photos where the vehicles lie."

The airborne camera attached to the drone can snap hundreds of images from different viewpoints above a crash scene. Software can then combine those images and create a 3-D rendering that can determine factors contributing to a crash, like speed.

State Trooper Mark Anderson is one of 8 full-time crash reconstructionists manning the aircraft. He says the sUAS can give a better view of something like skid marks that might be vital in the investigation.

"With this 3-D model - we've seen this work - if you tilt it, you can see shadows in the grass that you couldn't actually see in the photographs to begin with."

"What we can do with the 3-D model to show our counties attorneys and our juries, in a criminal setting, what it looks like from drivers perspectives, it's just that much better to help in court."

For the next 6-12 months, the Patrol will utilize both forms of investigative techniques and sUAS to verify results and accuracy used by sUAS technology. In addition, the Total Stations will not be replaced, as there may be circumstances where the sUAS can't be implemented, such as high wind speeds and weather.