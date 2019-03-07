Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An early-morning crash on Highway 14 resulted in airbag deployments and injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by a 22-year-old male from Rochester was eastbound when it attempted to turn and was struck by a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by a 32-year-old female from Eyota. The names of those involved have not been released.
There were injuries, according to MSP, and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. The accident happened at Highway 14 and Chester Rd. SE in Marion Township.
