KIMT News 3's George Mallet talks one on one with U.S. Senator and 2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.
Click on the video tab for a complete interview.
Related Content
- Wing Ding 2019: 1-on-1 with candidate Bernie Sanders
- Democratic Wing Ding increasing security for event in Clear Lake
- Wing Ding bringing plenty of money into Clear Lake
- Bernie Sanders launches second presidential campaign
- Bernie Sanders makes top Iowa hires
- Avenatti doesn't make announcement at annual Democratic Wing Ding but draws big crowd
- Dallas Wings waive Megan Gustafson
- Accident in Red Wing injures two people
- Rochester mayoral candidate forum
- Sanders, O'Rourke face off in Iowa
Scroll for more content...