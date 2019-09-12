Clear
Interstate-90 closed in Austin due to flooding

Detour put in place.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Interstate 90 is closed at Austin because of water over the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place between 6th Street NE and 11th Drive. The detour uses Highway 56, Highway 30, and Highway 218. MnDOT says this closure will remain in place until water levels lower to allow safe travel. The road and ditch area will be inspected before reopening I-90 to make sure it is safe.

For the latest road conditions in Minnesota, click here.



