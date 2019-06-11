Clear

Interstate 35 blocked off in Worth County

Emergency vehicles have halted traffic.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A section of Interstate 35 in Worth County has been blocked off by the Iowa DOT.

The highway is closed between Exit 208 to County Road A38 and Exit 214 to County Highway 105. A detour is in place.

The DOT says I-35 is being blocked by emergency vehicles but no other details have been released.

