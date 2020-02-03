International packages unlikely to be carriers of the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New travel restrictions are requiring Americans arriving from China, where the coronavirus was first detected, to undergo additional screening.

The move comes as health officials work hard to stop the spread. There are currently more than 360 people who have died from the virus and around 17,000 infected.

New York Gov.Andrew Cuomo said, "There's no reason to panic there is no reason to have an inordinate amount of fear about the situation."

However, while people are being closely monitored some worry our international packages are putting us at risk.

Thankfully, Mayo Clinic vaccine research director Dr. Greg Poland says online shoppers shouldn’t worry.

“The risk, if not zero, is extremely low,” said Dr. Poland.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stresses there is a very low risk of the virus spreading from products or packaging that are being shipped over a period of days or even weeks.

Dr. Poland said, “Maybe up to 24 hours but certainly not in the days it would take to ship something from China.”

The coronavirus is believed to spread from person to person via respiratory droplets and so far the novel coronavirus seems to spread only among people who’ve been in close contact.

So, it’s safe to online shop, but Dr. Poland recommends if you hit the mall you may want to wear a surgical mask just in case.

He added, “The value of the over the counter or surgical mask are number one: if you're sick then you're not sneezing it out to other people. If you're not sick and you're wearing it for your own protection it will protect against inhaling the large respiratory droplets.”

The mask also makes sure you don’t touch your face after touching infected surfaces or coming into contact with someone who is ill.