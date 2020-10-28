International fugitive sentenced for Olmsted County drug dealing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A man who evaded law enforcement around the world has been sentenced to federal prison in Minnesota.

Hassan Abdilkadir Sheikh-Mursal has been ordered to spend five years behind bars, followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and misuse of a passport.

Sheikh-Mursal was arrested on Christmas Day 2018 in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a routine traffic stop led to a search of Sheikh-Mursal’s vehicle, finding just over two pounds of cocaine in 31 separate plastic bags, 6 grams of crack cocaine, one pill of Oxycodone, and a bottle containing nine pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

He was charged with drug possession but did not appear for an Olmsted County court hearing in January 2019. Sheikh-Mursal was then identified in Belgium in February 2019, trying to travel to London with someone else’s passport, and he was finally arrested in Finland in April 2019, also trying to enter that country with someone else’s passport.