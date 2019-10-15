International fugitive pleads not guilty to federal charges in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An international fugitive who skipped out on an Olmsted County drug case is pleading not guilty to federal charges.

Hassa Abdilkadir Sheikh-Mursal was pulled over for speeding and arrested for multiple traffic violations on Christmas Day 2018 in Olmsted County. Authorities say a check of his rental vehicle found over two pounds of cocaine, six grams of crack cocaine, one pill of Oxycodone, and a bottle containing nine pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Sheikh-Mursal failed to appear for a January 8 court hearing and was identified first in Belgium and then in Finland before he was recaptured.

Sheikh-Mursal pleaded not guilty Monday in Minnesota Federal Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, misuse of a passport, and aggravated identity theft. His trial is set to begin on December 9.