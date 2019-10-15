Clear

International fugitive pleads not guilty to federal charges in Minnesota

Hassan Sheikh-Mursal
Hassan Sheikh-Mursal

First arrested in Olmsted County.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An international fugitive who skipped out on an Olmsted County drug case is pleading not guilty to federal charges.

Hassa Abdilkadir Sheikh-Mursal was pulled over for speeding and arrested for multiple traffic violations on Christmas Day 2018 in Olmsted County. Authorities say a check of his rental vehicle found over two pounds of cocaine, six grams of crack cocaine, one pill of Oxycodone, and a bottle containing nine pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Sheikh-Mursal failed to appear for a January 8 court hearing and was identified first in Belgium and then in Finland before he was recaptured.

Sheikh-Mursal pleaded not guilty Monday in Minnesota Federal Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, misuse of a passport, and aggravated identity theft.  His trial is set to begin on December 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events