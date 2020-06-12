International fugitive pleads guilty to drug-dealing in Olmsted County

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A former international fugitive is pleading guilty to dealing cocaine in Olmsted County.

Hassan Abdilkadir Sheikh-Mursal has pleaded guilty in Minnesota federal court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and misuse of a passport.

On Christmas Day, 2018, Hassan Abdilkadir Sheikh-Mursal was pulled over for speeding in Olmsted County and arrested for driving without a license after repeated traffic violations. The Minnesota State Patrol says Sheikh-Mursal was driving a rental vehicle and inside was found just over two pounds of cocaine in 31 separate plastic bags, 6 grams of crack cocaine, one pill of Oxycodone, and a bottle containing nine pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Sheikh-Mursal was charged with drug possession in Olmsted County but did not show up for a January 8, 2019, court hearing in Olmsted County.

Sheikh-Mursal was then identified on February 11, 2019, as being in Belgium and trying to travel to London with a U.S. passport under someone else’s name. Sheikh-Mursal was then arrested in Finland on April 20, 2019, trying to enter that country with a passport belonging to Finnish citizen.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for October 22