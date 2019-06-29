International fugitive accused of drug dealing in Olmsted County

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An international fugitive wanted for drug dealing in Olmsted County is now facing federal charges.

Hassan Abdilkadir Sheikh-Mursal was pulled over for speeding in Olmsted County on Christmas Day, 2018, and arrested for driving without a license due to repeated traffic violations. The Minnesota State Patrol says Sheikh-Mursal was driving a rental vehicle and inside was found just over two pounds of cocaine in 31 separate plastic bags, 6 grams of crack cocaine, one pill of Oxycodone, and a bottle containing nine pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Sheikh-Mursal was charged with drug possession in Olmsted County but failed to appear for a January 8 court hearing.

On February 11, U.S. Homeland Security officials in Brussels, Belgium, identified a man who had been detained trying to travel to London with a U.S. passport as Hassan Sheikh-Mursal. He had been traveling using a passport with the name Yahye Abdi Mohamed. By the time local police were notified, however, Sheikh-Mursal had been released.

On March 13, federal officials say they interviewed Yahye Abdi Mohamed at the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester. According to court documents, Mohamed said he did not give his passport to anyone and that he recognized Sheikh-Mursal as a neighbor of his in Rochester when Mohamed was younger.

Sheikh-Mursal was then arrested in Finland on April 10, trying to enter the country with a passport belonging to a Finnish person.

He is now facing charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, misuse of a passport, and aggravated identity theft in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.