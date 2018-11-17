Clear

Southeastern Minnesotans come together for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Around 360 sites all over the world held support sessions, including in Southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - "I'm quite older now, but there's still things that seem to be unanswered and I've always felt like I'm alone," says Charles Johnsrud, who was just 12 years old when he lost his father to suicide. "What I found when I came here, I found that in the survivors of suicide loss group, I found hey, these guys feel just like me or they have the same problem. I'm really not alone." Bonnerup Funerals Services has held a support group event on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day for the past 5 years and Johnsrud has attended almost every one.

"The purpose of the day is support, to say you can survive, you can live. The pain will be there, the grief journey will be there, but there can still be meaning and joy in life," explains grief care provider at Bonnerup Judy Popp-Anderson, who helps facilitate the group.

Around 360 sites all over the world held support sessions. Survivors who were unable to attend a support session in-person can find an online program here from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

