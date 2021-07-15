Interim superintendent responds to concerns about Critical Race Theory at RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After an intense evening for education leaders, the Med City's new interim superintendent of public schools is responding to concerns about how race could be presented to students.

In a public comment period during Tuesday's Rochester Public School Board meeting, a number of people took to the podium, speaking out against what they referred to as Critical Race Theory. Listening on to the impassioned, and sometimes personal, remarks was Dr. Kent Pekel, taking in his first school board meeting as the district's interim superintendent.

Dr. Pekel maintains it's always useful for district leaders to hear the concerns of community members, and he's pleased that for the most part, speakers stayed respectful in their remarks. While public comment periods are a time for officials to listen rather than respond, the interim superintendent told KIMT Wednesday most concerns raised about Critical Race Theory don't have anything to do with RPS.

"We are not teaching Critical Race Theory in Rochester Public Schools," Pekel told KIMT. "We are deeply committed to equity, we're committed to looking at the systemic issues in our school district that get in the way of equity. But Critical Race Theory is an academic framework that originated in the legal world, and has since been used for analytic purposes, mostly in graduate schools, and we teach to Minnesota state standards."

Dr. Pekel explains Critical Race Theory is used to analyze or explain the world and its systems, but it's not a lesson plan or curriculum that would be taught in a district classroom.