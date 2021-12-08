Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel gives self evaluation

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public School Board's Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel had a midterm self-evaluation at Tuesday's meeting.

Pekel reflected on the last five months he has been in the interim role and said three RPS priorities have come a long way since he has taken the helm.

RPS's strategic action, safe and open schools and diversity, equity and inclusion plan make up its priorities.

Regarding safe and open schools, Pekel said the school system has been able to keep places of learning open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have definitely have had COVID in our schools but we are entirely open and kids are learning in person. We have had, to date, 1,048 positive cases in the district, which amounts to about 5% of 17,800 students and 2,700 staff. The mass majority of those, I hasten to add, have been unvaccinated, between 85% and 90% in any given week," Pekel said.

RPS also adopted the total certified school tax levy amount for 2022, which is around $70 million.

$41.6 million will go to the general fund.

$3.6 million will go to the community services fund.

$24.8 million will go to the general debt service fund.

RPS's 2022 tax levy is 1.2% higher than 2021's, which was around $69 million.