Interchange owner says she's suing the Albert Lea City Attorney

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A local business owner says she’s suing the Albert Lea City Attorney.

Lisan Hanson, owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro, says she is suing City Attorney Kelly Martinez for overstepping her authority and abusing her position for charging Martinez with nine criminal counts for keeping The Interchange open in defiance of Governor Walz’ COVID safety rules.

In a public statement on her lawsuit, Hanson said “Martinez’s acts were abusive and in express denial of due process. As the prosecutor for the City of Albert Lea, Martinez’s goal was not justice — it was to inflict the maximum amount of damage allowed by law against me and my business.”

