Interchange owner to host 'Stand For Liberty' event Saturday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The owner of the popular Albert Lea Restaurant "The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro" is continuing her battle against Minnesota's Covid-19 restrictions with an event called 'Stand For Liberty' Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

Lisa Hanson is facing several charges for opening her business to indoor dining when it was temporarily banned under pandemic executive order. Hanson says this event is a stand to what she calls a misuse of power by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"We're in this fight for liberties and freedoms for all," Hanson said.

The 'Stand For Liberty' event, held at Fountain Lake, will feature Republican speakers such as gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota State Rep. Erik Mortensen and Sen. Mark Koran.

Hanson says the event is aimed to bring like-minded people together.

"Educate, first of all, give hope and encouragement for those who are like-minded that want to see us regain our liberties and freedoms," she said.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin issued a statement condemning Jensen's appearance, saying he has pushed dangerous conspiracy theories about the virus.

Brian Evans, communications director of the DFL, says the party fears more people may follow in Hanson's footsteps.

"If everyone violates them, if nobody listens to them, then this pandemic tears through the state of Minnesota," Evans said. "It tears through our country and a lot more people lose their lives."

Hanson says she's not afraid of the consequences of making a public appearance. With two misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest for failing to make a court hearing, she understands she could be detained Saturday.

"It's worth the risk absolutely and I do probably expect to be arrested," she said. We have a boatload of cases that keep me busy every single day, many hours a day, this is my work now."

Hanson said she has not turned herself into police because she says she has not received a court summons. A civil lawsuit has been filed by the State of Minnesota and criminal charges have been filed in Freeborn County.